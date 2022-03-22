Rainy River OPP dealt with two impaired driving incidents over the weekend.
On Saturday around 3 a.m., police found a motor vehicle in a snowbank on Minnie Avenue in Fort Frances.
A 23-year-old Fort Frances man was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
His licence was also suspended and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
Then on Sunday just before 10 p.m., OPP received a complaint about a possible impaired driver on Kings Highway 11 in Watten Township.
Officers found the vehicle on Kings Highway 11 at Mill Road in Fort Frances.
Police claim the driver was found to have consumed alcoholic beverages. The driver’s licence was suspended and vehicle was impounded for seven days.
The 17-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.