The Festive RIDE season began on Friday and by the end of the weekend, six people had been charged for impaired driving in the city.
One incident involved a Thunder Bay police officer observing an SUV stopped at a traffic light on Central Avenue and Carrick Street around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday.
The vehicle then turned onto Carrick Street and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was confirmed to be travelling at 91 kilometres per hour where the posted speed limit was 50 kilometres per hour.
The vehicle was then seen travelling westbound on the Harbour Expressway going 134 kilometres per hour on the roadway, which has a posted maximum speed limit of 70 kilometres per hour.
Police conducted a traffic stop and the officer observed multiple signs of impairment.
The 23-year-old male driver was arrested and faces charges of impaired driving, stunt driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Another incident happened on Saturday around 1 a.m. when police were conducting traffic enforcement on South James Street.
A damaged pickup truck was seen with just one headlight.
When officers stopped the vehicle to inform the driver about the headlight, the driver said he was aware and had collided with a snowbank earlier in the evening.
Police observed signs of impairment and the driver has been charged with impaired driving.
The Festive RIDE program will continue throughout the holiday season and police are also still conducting regular traffic enforcement.
