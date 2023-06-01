Some of the country’s major First Nation police forces remain without mutually-acceptable federal funding agreements while crime rates in the communities they serve are on the rise, NDP MP Carol Hughes told the House of Commons this week.
“Police services under the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program, unlike other policing services, are under threat because of (contracts being imposed) instead of fair negotiations,” Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing) said in a statement read to her fellow MPs.
“There is deep concern about increasing crime rates, which puts the safety of First Nations communities at risk,” Hughes added.
Hughes referenced the Treaty Three Police Service and the Anishinabek Police Service as being among those that “have not accepted an imposed contract, as it does not respond to the dire needs that they are experiencing.”
Indigenous police contracts are funded under tripartite agreements between First Nation and Inuit communities and the federal, provincial or territorial governments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.