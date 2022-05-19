The Community Arts and Heritage Education Project is back in action giving students in-person hands-on experience with arts education in the classroom setting.
The program, also known as CAHEP, has been running mostly virtual programming since receiving funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation in 2020.
“When we were at home, we were actually creating individual art kits for each student and that was about 800 kids at the time,” said Jason Felix, the program co-ordinator for CAHEP, about working through the pandemic.
In March of this year, the program returned to the classroom, which Felix called a “huge benefit to the program.”
On Monday, Grade 4 and 5 students at Algonquin Avenue Public School had their hands dirty working with clay, learning pottery techniques from artist Mallory Gresch.
“And just working with the kids hands on just brings so much more to the program,” said Felix, adding that the students also get to work with a professional artist.
Another bonus to the program is that it helps reignite there creativity.
“I think, especially at the age we’re working with in the junior classroom . . . around (age) 10, which is typically, through our research, where students begin to lose some of that creativity. They start to kind of move away from the arts and move into other areas,” Felix said.
Returning to the classroom has also allowed one-on-one interactions that weren’t possible via the virtual classroom.
“We can give those bits of advice here, much more difficult over the screen,” Felix said.
Jayden Jacomb, one of the students working in the pottery class, constructed a gravy boat. He said he liked the “creativity and opportunities.”
As for the opportunities, Jacomb said “you can actually mould stuff . . . try different forms and see what you like.”
The program is reaching 200 students on a bi-weekly basis.
Some of the other areas the CAHEP program has touched on includes drama, painting, drawing and watercolour painting.
