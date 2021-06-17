The Thunder Bay Police Service has introduced it’s new Community Inclusion Team, which will work towards repairing the relationship between the police force and the Indigenous community.
The five-person team was introduced to the police services board on Tuesday by Insp. Derek West.
The team is also called Gawendum Gaakina Awaya, which means protect everyone/everything in Ojibwe.
