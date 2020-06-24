The COVID-19 pandemic has cost the city’s police service more than $180,000.
Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Sylvie Hauth said pandemic costs, which includes personal protective equipment and the creation of the police’s callback unit, cost $43,000 in the fiscal first quarter. But as of June 11, the police service is closer to $181,000 in pandemic costs.
Hauth provided the first-quarter variance report during Tuesday’s Thunder Bay Police Services Board meeting, which was held electronically. She said in the first quarter of 2020, the department was about $50,000 over budget.
“It’s only the first quarter, so things will change as we go through the year,” said Hauth, noting the pandemic will also continue to affect spending.
The police force’s approved budget for 2020 is more than $45 million or about $11.3 million per quarter.
Mayor Bill Mauro proposed a motion asking Hauth to look for any potential savings to offset the costs of the pandemic and report back to the board in the fall. That motion was approved unanimously by the board.
(See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.