The circumstances around Thunder Bay’s rising COVID-19 cases led to one school board moving two schools to virtual learning this week.
As McKellar Park Central Public School students returned to class this week after an outbreak at the south-side school was declared over on Saturday, students at Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute and Kingsway Park Public School will remain home for virtual learning after outbreaks were declared at the two schools on Friday.
