One of Lake Superior’s island gems could soon be bought by a major land protection agency familiar to Northwestern Ontario environmentalists.
The Toronto-based Nature Conservancy of Canada says it’s close to raising the $7.2 million it says is required to purchase the privately-held Batchewana Island near Sault Ste. Marie.
“This is our best and possibly last chance to see this incredible island protected for the future,” Conservancy program director Kaitlin Richardson said in an announcement that was made public Thursday.
“The impact of conserving Lake Superior’s largest privately owned island cannot be understated.”
The island, which features 27 kilometres of pristine coastline and mature forests, is located just south of Pancake Bay about 80 kilometres west of the Sault.
The island is viewed as an important “carbon sink . . . equivalent to the energy used by over 500,000 homes annually,” the conservancy says.
Batchewana Island, which was earlier marketed at $21.5 million, was once touted by an American developer as a potential site for an exclusive lodge and sports club.
Last year, the Conservancy purchased Town Island in Lake of the Woods from the City of Kenora for $2.85 million.
