The incumbents in both Thunder Bay ridings retained their seats in Parliament after Monday’s federal election.
Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, first elected in 2015, was the early frontrunner in Thunder Bay-Superior North and held that lead with more than 15,800 votes, or 40 per cent of the votes, with just one poll left to report its results on Tuesday.
The NDP’s Chantelle Bryson finished second in the riding with more than 10,700 votes followed by Conservative Party candidate Joshua Taylor who brought in more than 9,600 votes.
The People’s Party of Canada candidate Rick Daines received about 2,300 votes and the Green Party candidate Amanda Moddejonge received nearly 700 votes.
Libertarian Party of Canada candidate Alex Vodden received 107 votes.
The race in Thunder Bay-Rainy River was tight throughout most of the evening but Liberal incumbent Marcus Powlowski began to pull ahead close to midnight. Powlowski garnered 34 per cent of the votes with more than 13,000 ballots cast for him.
