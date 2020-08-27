It's a colourful world

Dr. Prashant Jani, organizer of the Festival of India and the Festival

of Colours, throws coloured powder in the air on the C.L.E. grounds,

Wednesday.

 By Sandi Krasowski, CJ Staff

Clouds of colour, chariot parades, music, dance and free food at all in

store for everyone at the Festival of India and the Festival of Colour

on Sept. 5-6.

The annual event will be modified to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions,

but it certainly won’t lose it’s traditional lustre that has delighted

thousands.

Festivals organizer Dr. Prashant Jani says a chariot parade, beginning

at the Real Canadian Super Store, will make its way to the Canadian

Lakehead Exhibition grounds where an opening ceremony of the Festival

of India will get underway on Sept. 5.

“The chariot, which represents, brotherhood, love and unity, will be in

the form of a truck this year, which will be decorated festively,” he

said.

Traditional East Indian singers and dancers will fill the stage with

entertainment kicking off the festival. Musicians and dancers will

perform classical East Indian music and feature the beratnatyam, a

classical dance and other traditional folk dances. Live music will be

performed with the sounds of the tabla, sitar and harmonium.

All participants can enjoy free traditional food which will include

samosas, and pakoras, a spiced chickpea flour coating on vegetables

that Jani calls “delicious and crispy, delightful,” sweet items, and

tikki, which is potatoes with spices.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you