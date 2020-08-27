Clouds of colour, chariot parades, music, dance and free food at all in
store for everyone at the Festival of India and the Festival of Colour
on Sept. 5-6.
The annual event will be modified to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions,
but it certainly won’t lose it’s traditional lustre that has delighted
thousands.
Festivals organizer Dr. Prashant Jani says a chariot parade, beginning
at the Real Canadian Super Store, will make its way to the Canadian
Lakehead Exhibition grounds where an opening ceremony of the Festival
of India will get underway on Sept. 5.
“The chariot, which represents, brotherhood, love and unity, will be in
the form of a truck this year, which will be decorated festively,” he
said.
Traditional East Indian singers and dancers will fill the stage with
entertainment kicking off the festival. Musicians and dancers will
perform classical East Indian music and feature the beratnatyam, a
classical dance and other traditional folk dances. Live music will be
performed with the sounds of the tabla, sitar and harmonium.
All participants can enjoy free traditional food which will include
samosas, and pakoras, a spiced chickpea flour coating on vegetables
that Jani calls “delicious and crispy, delightful,” sweet items, and
tikki, which is potatoes with spices.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
