Matawa First Nations says ensuring schools at its nine member communities and its Thunder Bay education centre are equipped to deal with the coronavirus pandemic will cost $25 million over and above what it normally receives for educational services.
The agency says that among other things, the money would be used to cover increased transportation, upgraded broadband capability, personal protection equipment and support for home-based learning.
A detailed list of requirements is to be forwarded to the federal and provincial governments, a Matawa news release said in July.
In the release, the agency noted that September is fast approaching and it is “not prepared to settle for anything less than what is required to ensure students are safe.”
