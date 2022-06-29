The announcement of more than $4.8 million in funding from the
Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) is
a welcome boost for several Indigenous communities, businesses and
organizations this week.
The funding provided through FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development
Program and Jobs and Growth Fund will support 16 Indigenous strategic
initiatives focused on community economic development and business
growth from welding to bioenergy projects to the construction of six
community centres. Almost 76 local jobs are expected to be created.
Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible
for FedNor, says First Nation businesses and organizations are
exceptional drivers of growth, job creation and prosperity and are
critical to the success of the economy in Northern Ontario.
It’s a very diverse group of projects that will receive funding but
are all really about stimulating the economy and making Northern
Ontario a better place, she said.
“A lot of them are community centres . . . places where people can
gather, can share food and pursue activities,” said Hajdu.
Many community centres also host sporting events for youth.
Hajdu has noticed a growing number of new Indigenous businesses
opening which she says is great to see because there are more
companies developing in remote communities which ultimately helps to
spur economic activity in regions that often struggle to attract new
businesses or to keep businesses.
“We also see businesses growing in partnerships with non-Indigenous
businesses and suppliers of all kinds of different products, goods
and services that are tapping into a growing local economy here in
Northern Ontario,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of mining activity
taking place, a lot of natural resource extraction activity and many
other kinds of diverse businesses, including tourism that’s really
taking off.”
Hajdu added that some of these really small businesses have an
opportunity to partner with some larger organizations and sell their
products or their services.
With a little boost from FedNor funding, this gives them that
opportunity to be able to develop products and develop themselves in
order to take advantage of that growth.
Cory Meekis, chief executive director of Keewaytinook Okimakanak,
says they are proud to partner with the Government of Canada through
FedNor on the important community centre development project.
“The construction of these new multi-purpose community centres in our
member-First Nation communities will ensure our citizens have access
to a variety of community programs and services that promote well-
being, training opportunities and a variety of community
celebrations,” Meekis said in a news release to The Chronicle-
Journal. “We look forward to the economic opportunities (the funding)
will bring to our region.”
The funding announcement came in recognition of National Indigenous
History Month, which is observed in June of each year, to promote and
protect the rights of the world’s Indigenous population. It also
serves as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate First Nations,
Inuit and Métis people’s history, culture and contributions to Canada.
