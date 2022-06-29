FedNor feeds Indigenous initiatives

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

Patty Hajdu said First Nation businesses and organizations are

exceptional drivers of growth, job creation and prosperity.

 Chronicle-Journal file photo

The announcement of more than $4.8 million in funding from the

Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) is

a welcome boost for several Indigenous communities, businesses and

organizations this week.

The funding provided through FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development

Program and Jobs and Growth Fund will support 16 Indigenous strategic

initiatives focused on community economic development and business

growth from welding to bioenergy projects to the construction of six

community centres. Almost 76 local jobs are expected to be created.

Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible

for FedNor, says First Nation businesses and organizations are

exceptional drivers of growth, job creation and prosperity and are

critical to the success of the economy in Northern Ontario.

It’s a very diverse group of projects that will receive funding but

are all really about stimulating the economy and making Northern

Ontario a better place, she said.

“A lot of them are community centres . . . places where people can

gather, can share food and pursue activities,” said Hajdu.

Many community centres also host sporting events for youth.

Hajdu has noticed a growing number of new Indigenous businesses

opening which she says is great to see because there are more

companies developing in remote communities which ultimately helps to

spur economic activity in regions that often struggle to attract new

businesses or to keep businesses.

“We also see businesses growing in partnerships with non-Indigenous

businesses and suppliers of all kinds of different products, goods

and services that are tapping into a growing local economy here in

Northern Ontario,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of mining activity

taking place, a lot of natural resource extraction activity and many

other kinds of diverse businesses, including tourism that’s really

taking off.”

Hajdu added that some of these really small businesses have an

opportunity to partner with some larger organizations and sell their

products or their services.

With a little boost from FedNor funding, this gives them that

opportunity to be able to develop products and develop themselves in

order to take advantage of that growth.

Cory Meekis, chief executive director of Keewaytinook Okimakanak,

says they are proud to partner with the Government of Canada through

FedNor on the important community centre development project.

“The construction of these new multi-purpose community centres in our

member-First Nation communities will ensure our citizens have access

to a variety of community programs and services that promote well-

being, training opportunities and a variety of community

celebrations,” Meekis said in a news release to The Chronicle-

Journal. “We look forward to the economic opportunities (the funding)

will bring to our region.”

The funding announcement came in recognition of National Indigenous

History Month, which is observed in June of each year, to promote and

protect the rights of the world’s Indigenous population. It also

serves as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate First Nations,

Inuit and Métis people’s history, culture and contributions to Canada.