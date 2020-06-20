National Indigenous Peoples Day in-person celebrations are cancelled but other ways of marking the day on Sunday, and Indigenous People’s Awareness month, are still taking place.
An educational component is planned for next week that will feature videos to be shared online with students.
“The good news is that we are able to reach far more students than we could have,” said Ashley Nurmela, First Nation, Metis and Inuit community liaison with Lakehead Public Schools and National Indigenous Peoples Day Committee chair.
