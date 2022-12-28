The Hornepayne mayor is the first woman to lead her town’s council, and very likely the only Northern Ontario female mayor who happens to be a locomotive engineer.
So it may not come as a complete surprise to those who know Fort that she has become the first Indigenous person to sit on the executive board of one of the province’s major agencies.
Fort, who starts off as a third vice-president on the 128-year-old Ontario Good Roads Association’s executive board, is expected to move up to the president position in about three years.
The association deals with a host of matters that are hot-button issues for municipalities, including pot holes and infrastructure projects.
Fort “will help guide us on many northern and remote community issues,” an association spokeswoman said.
Fort, who was acclaimed in the October municipal election, believes it’s important for Indigenous people to be involved in municipal politics “to ensure Indigenous communities and municipalities work together.”
Her success in the municipal realm is in stark contrast to a not-so-distant past, when many Indigenous people were reluctant to draw attention to their aboriginal heritage.
“You didn’t want to say you were Indigenous because you didn’t want to endure the racism,” recalled the 46-year-old Fort.
The first Indigenous woman to lead an Ontario municipal council is Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry, who is also president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association.
“Adding an Indigenous lens of diversity and knowledge to the table in a time of reconciliation, relationships and understanding is most important, especially when municipalities are located on (Indigenous) traditional lands,” Landry said. “We are all working toward sustaining our communities.”
Landry added: “The number of Indigenous members who are part of councils and (municipal) staff is growing.”
Fort, who was the Conservative runner-up in the June provincial election in the Algoma-Manitoulin riding, said she believed Northern roads are improving; that includes Highway 631, the winding route connecting Hornepayne to highways 11 and 17.
Fort said an ongoing challenge for private contractors who maintain provincial highways on behalf of the province is employee recruitment.
“It’s hard to find the people to do the work,” she said.
In 2021-22 the province spent $537.5 million on highway maintenance, including plowing and sanding during the winter months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.