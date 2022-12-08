From left, Janelle Charlie, Fort William First Nation councillor; Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff; Lindsay Zylstra, vice-president of supply chain with Hydro One; Philip Ducharme, vice-president procurement and entrepreneurship with the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business; Desiree Morriseau-Shields, Fort William First Nation councillor; Michael Pelletier Jr., CEO of Fort William First Nation; Brian Ludwigsen, founder and president of Maamigin Environmental and Relations Inc. and Yvette Greenwald, councillor with Fort William First Nation, were on hand at Fort William First Nation to celebrate the 28 recipients of the Hydro One Indigenous Entrepreneurship Grant.