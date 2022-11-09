Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford joined aboriginal leaders on Tuesday to pay special tribute to the “tens of thousands” of Indigenous war veterans who either fought on battlefields or made contributions at home.
“They faced and overcame cultural and linguistic differences and fought valiantly,” Rickford said in a statement.
“Their communities donated money, clothing and food, and Indigenous women served as nurses, air traffic controllers and radio operators.”
Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River) made the comments in honour of Indigenous Veterans Day.
In a separate news release, Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Derek Fox also marked the day with similar veneration.
“We honour the sacrifice of all those who have fallen in battle, and we are thankful for those who continue to serve today,” Fox said. “We are proud of our many members who continue this proud tradition of service in the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Rangers, and police services across our Nations.”
Remembrance Day is on Friday.
