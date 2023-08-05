A 27-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges related to the investigation of a sudden death on the city’s south side.
City police initially responded to a residential address in the 200 block of North Norah Street around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday and located a deceased female.
Investigators identified a male as having allegedly handled the deceased’s remains in a way that was consistent with criminal indignity to a dead body.
Jordan James Peter Arnold, 27, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with indignity to a dead body and failure to comply with a probation order.
The accused appeared in bail court on Friday and was released with a future court appearance date.
A post-mortem examination of the deceased is being scheduled to take place in Toronto. Her identity is being withheld by police at this time.
Police continue to hold the scene in the 200 block area of North Norah Street and the investigation is ongoing.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.