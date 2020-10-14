Environmental groups are warning that Ontario’s new forestry strategy will allow corporations “to take advantage” of a deregulated environment, a position that shareholders of a major American corporation agreed with Tuesday.
But a provincial industry association says the fears are both misplaced and ill-timed.
“The province is prepared to nearly double the amount of industrial logging in Ontario, while dismissing concerns from many environmental and Indigenous organizations about the lack of adequate consultation on how that increase could harm wildlife and waterway,” Toronto-based Ontario Nature said Tuesday in a news release.
“Changes are already afoot, or approved, to lengthen the time between independent forest audits, and to weaken how the Environmental Assessment Act and Endangered Species Act apply to forestry, among other deregulations.”
