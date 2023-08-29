A Thunder Bay truck driver, allegedly impaired by drugs and alcohol, faces Criminal Code charges after a collision between a transport truck and an ambulance.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a prepared statement they were called to a reported accident between commercial and EMS vehicles at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at the infamous intersection of Highways 102 and 11/17 — Sistonen’s Corner — the scene of multiple auto accidents.
A police spokesman said Monday that the truck hit the rear of the ambulance that was not carrying a patient. No one was injured.
Police say they determined at the scene that the truck driver was impaired by alcohol.
After further testing at the detachment, Dwayne Valenthe, 37, was charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Valenthe was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Oct.13.
In their statement OPP remind anyone who suspects an impaired driver on the road to call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.