About 140 staff members at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences
Centre have been tested for COVID-19 after a doctor who practised at
the hospital tested positive on Sunday.
Hospital officials said on Monday they were investigating a possible
outbreak after a doctor who had been working at the health sciences
centre for six days was confirmed to have the virus.
The infected worker is considered a locum doctor, a physician who
resides in another part of the province but works at the Thunder Bay
hospital when needed.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.