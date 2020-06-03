About 140 staff members at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences

Centre have been tested for COVID-19 after a doctor who practised at

the hospital tested positive on Sunday.

Hospital officials said on Monday they were investigating a possible

outbreak after a doctor who had been working at the health sciences

centre for six days was confirmed to have the virus.

The infected worker is considered a locum doctor, a physician who

resides in another part of the province but works at the Thunder Bay

hospital when needed.

