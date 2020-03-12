Thunder Bay’s regional medical health officer urged people to remain calm Wednesday as Sudbury recorded its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, and the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic.
The person in Sudbury who contracted the virus attended the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference last week in Toronto. About 20,000 people attended the annual four-day event.
“At this time, we don’t have any indication of a significantly elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure at the PDAC convention,” Dr. Janet DeMille, of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, said in a news release.
