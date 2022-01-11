An information session is to be held this afternoon for those wishing to participate in an environmental hearing into a proposed palladium and copper mine near Marathon.
The hearing into Generation Mining’s project north of Marathon’s airport will take place on March 14 and last 30 days.
The hearing will be led by an independent panel of three experts. The process is overseen by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.
If approved, the mine would operate for 13 years and create about 400 jobs a short drive from town.
Today’s information meeting will take place via Zoom between 3-4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.