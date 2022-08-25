A man injured in an apparent assault on Thunder Bay’s north side on Monday is expected to recover from his injuries.
City police officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 200 block of Ambrose Street around 4:30 a.m.
Officers found a man with injuries that appeared to be the result of a recent assault.
He was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.
The major crime unit continues to investigate the incident with the assistance of the forensic identification unit.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police at 684-1200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.
