Marathon provincial police are warning locals to keep an eye out for a wolf that’s been spotted in town sporting a limp.
According to a provincial news release, the wolf was seen Saturday night in the Penn Lake area, including Holy Saviour and Val Des Bois schools.
“The public is encouraged to use caution when in these areas as an injured animal can be very unpredictable,” the release said.
Police and conservation officers are trying to locate the wolf, the release added. Anyone who sees it can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
