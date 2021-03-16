A fight between two people at a home in Thunder Bay’s north side on Saturday led to serious injuries, city police say.
The altercation apparently took place during a gathering at the home in the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street North, where officers went shortly before 8 p.m.
One of the two males had injuries that looked like they were from a stabbing, say police.
The injured male was brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he remained as of Monday.
Bradley Michaud, 36, of Thunder Bay, was arrested at the home and charged with aggravated assault.
He appeared in bail court on Sunday, and was remanded into custody with a future court appearance date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
