A 30-year-old man driving a vehicle that flipped last month after it struck a police spike belt in the Municipality of Greenstone suffered injuries that did not warrant a special investigation, Ontario’s police watchdog ruled this week.
According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the unidentified man was taken to hospital on March 18 where he was diagnosed “with a small air pocket between his lungs and bruising of connective tissue in his abdomen.”
The agency said Tuesday the injuries weren’t serious enough to meet the SIU’s criteria for investigating incidents that result in injuries when police are involved.
No other information was provided. A Greenstone OPP spokesman said the force may issue its own news release about the incident at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.