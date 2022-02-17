A Red Lake resident is charged with aggravated assault after an incident in the municipality Friday evening.
OPP officers responded to reports of an assault along Highway 105 around 7:20 p.m. Upon arriving to the scene, paramedics were treating someone who had sustained injuries from an assault.
The injured person was taken to the Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial Hospital.
The accused was arrested a short distance away from the scene of the alleged assault without incident.
Nicholas Magel, 21, is charged with one count of aggravated assault.
He has since been released from police custody with a court date set for next month.
The allegation against the accused has not been proven in court.
