One person was injured in a shooting at a Thunder Bay bar early Saturday morning.

City police attended the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a man who had sustained a suspected gunshot wound.

The male had sustained injuries following a shooting at a bar on Memorial Avenue around 2:15 a.m., police say.

The man’s injuries were believed not to be life-threatening as of Saturday.

The police service’s major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you