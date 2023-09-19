One person was injured in a shooting at a Thunder Bay bar early Saturday morning.
City police attended the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a man who had sustained a suspected gunshot wound.
The male had sustained injuries following a shooting at a bar on Memorial Avenue around 2:15 a.m., police say.
The man’s injuries were believed not to be life-threatening as of Saturday.
The police service’s major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation, which remains ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.