An ankle injury suffered last month by a 29-year-old woman during a scuffle with Kenora provincial police officers was not serious enough to warrant a full-scale investigation, Ontario’s police watchdog has determined.
According to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report, the woman “struggled” with officers at the Kenora OPP detachment on the afternoon of April 15 after she had been arrested at a local business.
She was taken to hospital, where it was determined she had suffered “soft-tissue swelling” on her right ankle, the report said.
“There being no serious injury within the terms of the SIU’s mandate, the unit was without jurisdiction to investigate the incident,” SIU director Joseph Martino said in a report this week.
Prior to making his decision, Martino considered the woman’s medical record and “video footage of her time in police custody,” the report added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.