Barbara Kentner was a sick woman who would have died of liver disease, but would not have died exactly at the time she did had she not been injured, testified the forensic pathologist who conducted Kentner’s autopsy.
The manslaughter trial for Brayden Bushby, the 22-year-old man accused of throwing a trailer hitch out of a moving vehicle at Kentner in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2017, continued on Tuesday afternoon at the Courthouse Hotel with testimony from Dr. Toby Rose.
Rose, a forensic pathologist for more than 30 years, conducted Kentner’s autopsy three days after her death in July 2017 and concluded her cause of death to be pneumonia and acute chronic peritonitis caused by a traumatic rupture of her small intestine from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.
