Jordan Arnold and Brennan Joseph walked down May and Leith streets on Tuesday morning, wearing full-on protective masks and gloves.
“We were actually just incarcerated and we were in jail when this whole thing broke out,” said Arnold.
“They are literally throwing people out of the jails because they’re scared that the pandemic’s going to be rampant through the justice system,” said Joseph. “The doctors there, themselves, are scared to even treat us at the jails.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.