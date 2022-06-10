A coroner’s inquest is to begin on Monday into the death of a 36-year-old Thunder Bay man who died five years ago after being injured while working at a construction site in the city.
A provincial bulletin said Gabriel McKay died in hospital following the Nov. 6, 2017 accident.
An inquest is mandatory in Ontario when someone dies as a result of a construction-site accident. Jurors hear evidence to help them determine how a worker died, and may make recommendations to avoid a similar accident.
Monday’s inquest, which is expected to last two days, is to take place at the Ontario Government Building on Red River Road. Dr. Steven Bodley will preside at the inquest, which starts at 9:30 a.m.
