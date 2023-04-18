An inquest into the 2017 death of a 56-year-old man from Nibinamik First Nation began on Monday.
Moses Beaver died in hospital after being transferred from the Thunder Bay District Jail on Feb. 13, 2017. Under the Coroners Act, an inquest into his death is mandatory
The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Beaver’s death.
Thirty-two witnesses are expected to testify in the inquest, that is scheduled for 20 days.
Monday’s proceedings included inquest officer, Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion, giving the jury instructions before being adjourned until this morning.
Inquest counsel are Julian Roy and Robert Kozak.
Parties with standing in the inquest include: the family of Moses Beaver, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Ornge, Indigenous Services Canada, and the Ministry of the Solicitor-General.
The inquest is open to the public and is taking place at 189 Red River Road in the main floor auditorium. It is also being live-streamed at https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-into-the-death-of-moses-beaver
