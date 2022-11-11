Soroptimist International Thunder Bay wishes to thank members of the community who, along with current Soroptimist Thunder Bay members, attended the Keynote Speaker event on Nov. 8.
We welcomed Maggie Chicoine to offer her inspirational message focusing on grins, grit and gratitude, an apt topic after almost three years of COVID-19 restrictions.
Former recipients of the Soroptimist fundraising efforts as well as past club partners were also invited. Gail Brescia won the door prize.
We were glad to have the opportunity to share information about Soroptimist International’s continuing mandate of helping women and girls achieve economic empowerment through its signature programs, Dream It, Be It and Live Your Dream.
