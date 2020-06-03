Hospice Northwest celebrated the opening of the Butterfly Remembrance
Wall and benches at Boulevard Lake on Tuesday.
“This is the product of a lot of great co-operation between our
charity, private sector donors and the city of Thunder Bay to create
one of the nicest elements . . . in Boulevard Lake park,” Shane Judge,
chair of Hike for Hospice, told The Chronicle-Journal.
Thunder Bay artist and founder of Urban Greenscapes, Dan Fulton,
originally helped create a monarch garden on the site. Fulton also
designed the butterfly wall sculptures that were built by Luc Despres
of Despres Metal Artwork.
