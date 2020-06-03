At the site

Shane Judge, chairman of Hike for Hospice, takes part in the unveiling

of the Butterfly Remembrance Wall and benches at Boulevard Lake on

Tuesday.

 Brent Linton

Hospice Northwest celebrated the opening of the Butterfly Remembrance

Wall and benches at Boulevard Lake on Tuesday.

“This is the product of a lot of great co-operation between our

charity, private sector donors and the city of Thunder Bay to create

one of the nicest elements . . . in Boulevard Lake park,” Shane Judge,

chair of Hike for Hospice, told The Chronicle-Journal.

Thunder Bay artist and founder of Urban Greenscapes, Dan Fulton,

originally helped create a monarch garden on the site. Fulton also

designed the butterfly wall sculptures that were built by Luc Despres

of Despres Metal Artwork.

