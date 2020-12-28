Confederation College has revealed its renovated instrumentation lab.
The lab now has one of the most advanced distributed control systems in the world and is one of the most advanced instrumentation labs in Canada.
The space is now called the Lakeside Process Controls Laboratory as Lakeside Process Controls donated $330,500 to the college’s campaign.
“It is through visionary supporters like Lakeside Controls that we are able to continue our legacy of facilitating student success with exemplary programming in state-of-the-art facilities,” said Kathleen Lynch, president of Confederation College, in a news release.
“We are grateful to Lakeside for their extraordinary commitment to our students and the future of the instrumentation industry. Their gift of equipment, their hands-on involvement in the renovation effort, and their ongoing engagement with our instrumentation program are deeply appreciated. What makes this extra special is that this organization hires our graduates and we were pleased to see our own alumni play an active role in the renovation project. Thank you Lakeside.”
The lab now supports a hybrid learning model of in-class and online training and provides increased access to lab equipment outside of classroom hours.
Along with a new distributed control system, the facility has new trainers and workstations with some of the most modern instruments.
“The students and faculty have been hard at work completing the technology upgrades for instrumentation, automation, and valve products to improve the experience beyond their existing facilities,” said Mike Colaneri, account manager at Lakeside Process Controls. “We saw the true potential of the students and their needs and we were happy to be a part of their journey.”
