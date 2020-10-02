This year’s Intercity Shopping Centre 50/50 Cash Draw has double the
potential jackpot.
The winner of the popular holiday fundraiser could win up to $50,000
this year. The maximum prize has been $25,000 in previous years.
Tickets can also be purchased online with all the money raised through
the draw supporting the Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign,
which aims to bring full-service cardiovascular surgery to Northwestern
Ontario.
“We all know someone, or even multiple people who’ve had to leave town
for surgery and, let’s be honest, it’s not an experience any patient or
family wants to go through,” said Dave Grady, member of the NextGen
Cabinet for the campaign, in a news release. “There’s nothing more
important than knowing family and friends can surround a loved one when
they need these critical surgical services.”
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has a full complement
of vascular surgeons and the next step is to bring cardiac surgery
here, said Grady.
The 50/50 draw kicked off Thursday and often sells out quickly. Tickets
sales were launched a month earlier than usual this year as well.
