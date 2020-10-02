Draw prize doubles

Ken and Heather White, who have previously volunteered to sell

Intercity Shopping Centre 50/50 Cash Draw tickets in the Thunder Bay

Regional Health Sciences Centre, purchase the first ticket in the 2020

draw on Thursday.

This year’s Intercity Shopping Centre 50/50 Cash Draw has double the

potential jackpot.

The winner of the popular holiday fundraiser could win up to $50,000

this year. The maximum prize has been $25,000 in previous years.

Tickets can also be purchased online with all the money raised through

the draw supporting the Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign,

which aims to bring full-service cardiovascular surgery to Northwestern

Ontario.

“We all know someone, or even multiple people who’ve had to leave town

for surgery and, let’s be honest, it’s not an experience any patient or

family wants to go through,” said Dave Grady, member of the NextGen

Cabinet for the campaign, in a news release. “There’s nothing more

important than knowing family and friends can surround a loved one when

they need these critical surgical services.”

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has a full complement

of vascular surgeons and the next step is to bring cardiac surgery

here, said Grady.

The 50/50 draw kicked off Thursday and often sells out quickly. Tickets

sales were launched a month earlier than usual this year as well.

