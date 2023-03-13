The Conmee Township Aging and Health Series is well underway.
With a financial boost of just under $15,000 from the provincial government recently, the series began on March 2 with presentations from Hospice Northwest and the Ontario Society of Senior Citizens Organizations at the Conmee Community Centre.
Conmee Township Mayor Sheila Maxwell said the turnout for the discussions is much better than the smaller series they had in the fall.
“The turnout’s been better this year,” said Maxwell, whose previous council worked on bringing the series funding dating back to 2018. “We had a smaller version of it in the fall just to see the interest of it.
“(On Thursday), we did the same presentation with the same guy (from the fall) because he’s very well spoken and is a very good presenter from the Ministry of Finance, basically talking about wills, and we had 8-9 people in the audience.
“No, it wasn’t a full house of 40, but to have that much interest, it was a little bit more well received this time around.”
After the March break, upcoming presentations include bone health on March 21, diabetes prevention on March 23 and reducing social isolation/loneliness on March 25.
Maxwell said the seminars aren’t just for her township, but the surrounding rural communities as well.
“We’re not just targeting Conmee,” Maxwell said. “We give it to the community, we give it to the outside communities around us. We’re targeting Conmee and the outside municipalities.
“It’s been good and we’ve had people from (Oliver Paipoonge) and everything like that. I knew a couple that was there (Thursday) was from Oliver Paipoonge and they’ve been to every seminar since it’s started.
“(On Thursday) with the wills and stuff, they were like ‘Boy, do we ever have a lot of work to do.’”
The seminars can be viewed online or in person with free transportation, personal protective equipment and respite services provided upon request.
For more information and to register, contact Nikita at 475-5229 (ext. 3) or email deputyct@conmee.com
