As the COVID-19 pandemic has made people more reliant on online services, Health Minister Patty Hajdu spoke about an investment of $1.75 billion to help people connect to high-speed internet across the country.
The funding was originally announced in the 2019 budget as a $1-billion program.
“More than ever, it has highlighted how important the access to the internet is for working, and learning and for keeping in touch with our colleagues and friends,” said Hajdu, on Nov. 9.
She also highlighted that high-speed internet service has been a challenge in the region for a long time.
The program includes a $150-million stream with a faster application process to get projects underway quicker.
“We have heard stories of families, for example, that have had to sit in a parking lot so that they can actually have internet services to connect to school or not be able to access essential services like telemedicine, online banking or access to government programs,” said Hajdu.
During the launch of the fund, Hajdu said the universal broadband fund will bring better broadband and cellular service to areas left behind, like Northern Ontario.
The investment is also expected to help connect 98 per cent of the country to high-speed internet by 2026.
Another part of the funding announcement is an agreement with Canadian satellite company, Telesat, for low-Earth orbit satellite capacity that will expand high-speed coverage to rural and remote regions.
Hajdu said that the low-Earth orbit satellites are useful to get internet to communities that are difficult to access, like Northern remote First Nations.
The universal broadband fund has set aside $50 million for mobile internet projects that benefit Indigenous people.
“For Indigenous projects, the amount they are able to receive is 90 per cent to any projects . . . we know the need is great there and certainly I will be working with Indigenous leaders to make sure they have what they need to find those partners,” added Hajdu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.