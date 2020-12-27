A Toronto-area charity dedicated to ensuring First Nations have the necessary know-how to operate reserve drinking water plants has tapped a dozen potential Indigenous plant operators.
The Water First charity, along with Sudbury-based Waabnoong Bemjiwang Association of First Nations, said the “interns” from six Northern Ontario First Nations will work towards achieving operator and water-quality analysis certificates.
The $1.5-milion program flows from a partnership with Anishinabek Nation (formerly the Union of Ontario Indians) and the Water First charity, which has partnered with 50 Indigenous communities across Canada for similar projects.
“Indigenous communities do not receive adequate education, training and employment supports when it comes to attracting and retaining young people in the water science fields,” a news release about the initiative said in early December.
“Supports are critical to ensuring the long-term sustainability of Indigenous drinking water systems.”
Earlier last week, Indigenous Services Canada Minister Marc Miller admitted the federal government won’t meet its goal of eliminating boil-water advisories on all of the country’s First Nations by March.
In the same Water First news release, program intern Jonas Esqeuga, a resident of Wabigoon Lake First Nation near Dryden, commented:
“To me, clean water means life and health. I’m glad for this opportunity, which helps provide clean water to the community that I’m part of.”
