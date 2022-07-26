Lighthouse living continues with a full complement of artists, host keepers, summer students and programming.
It’s been a week filled with activities, community involvement and some discoveries along the way.
Our artist in residence, Emily Read and partner Ale Hidalgo have been active helping to promote the area through art and photographs. The results of their work in different fields will help the non-profit organization build educational opportunities for visitors.
Host keeper Pamela Cain has been helping keep the site up and running with a mixture of disciplines required, from planting milkweed to helping with meal preparations and interpretive participation.
Local author Jean E. Pendziwol also made an appearance as part of an annual Rendezvous-on-the-Water by the Thunder Bay Yacht Club. Gathered around the fire, Pendziwol gave some background on her inspiration for writing her book, the Lightkeeper’s Daughters.
Her father, Craig McDonald, was also present, helping fill in some more details about sailing on Superior.
It always amazes me to see the depth and beauty this island has to offer visitors and how they interpret the serenity of these moments captured in words, art and photos.
No sooner had Read, put her painted rocks up for sale, half of them were sold. This gives our guests a future reminder of these moments in the wilds out on a Lake Superior Island.
Located 15 kilometres east of Silver Islet on Black Bay, the breath and scope of the offer is enormous, with all the wildlife, exotic geology and beautiful fauna.
Hidalgo could comprehend our biodiversity, volcanoes and beaches as these features are similar to his homeland in Costa Rica.
With his photographic eye and camera in hand and his gentle approach to visitors, many engaging images were captured. Especially at the start of the charter trip where guests get to see the Silver Islet Mine shaft and hear Captain Archie’s narrative.
On Sunday afternoon, after experiencing a traffic jam at Silver Islet and possibly reminiscent from days gone by when tourism was a big thing in the area, two families left for Rossport on kayaks. Stopping in at Porphyry, the families made a meal over the fire and some took a moment to visit and learn more about the light station.
Watching the children’s eyes light up was really exciting because this is when indelible memories are made and kept for life.
Early next morning the routine that would be repeated another five times was begun. Tents were whipped to get moisture off and kayaks were packed to balance the load. What an adventure on the waters of Superior.
On Sunday, we also greeted our second group of builders on Superior Shores, who were all excited to be part of learning more about jobs in the trades and an education on how a light station operates. The students will be building a new picnic table and have already measured and marked the boards ready for the first cut.
Like the Hammarskjold High School students who built the Thunder Bay Main Lighthouse to provide a service to visitors, there comes a great sense of satisfaction of doing something.
We’re all fortunate at the lighthouse to have the opportunity to witness change and be part of a progressive experience.
Paul Morralee is the managing director of the Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior. He’ll be sharing stories from Point Porphyry Island Light Station throughout the summer
