Four years after phase one was completed, the reconstruction of another
part of the major Thunder Bay roadway begins again today.
The section of Balmoral Street between William and Hewitson streets was
completed in 2016 and this year Hewitson Street to Alloy Drive will be
under construction.
The projects includes repaving as well as the installation of storm
sewers, a new multi-use trail on both sides of the roadway and the
reconstruction of the Harbour Expressway intersection.
