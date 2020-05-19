Big work on way at busy intersection

Construction equipment and signs sit at the corner of the Harbour

Expressway and Balmoral Street on Monday. The intersection will be

closed for the first few days of construction.

 Jodi Lundmark

Four years after phase one was completed, the reconstruction of another

part of the major Thunder Bay roadway begins again today.

The section of Balmoral Street between William and Hewitson streets was

completed in 2016 and this year Hewitson Street to Alloy Drive will be

under construction.

The projects includes repaving as well as the installation of storm

sewers, a new multi-use trail on both sides of the roadway and the

reconstruction of the Harbour Expressway intersection.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

