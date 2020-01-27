Vegas Michieli of Thunder Bay said she hopes to one day take her passion for ski-racing to the international stage.
“When I’m older I really want to get a scholarship for racing,” said the 11-year-old. “And maybe one day I could go to the Olympics.”
As a member of the Norwesters Alpine Club, Michieli competed in the first local invitational ski race of the season at Loch Lomond Ski Area on Sunday and said she felt good about her first run.
