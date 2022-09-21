Since the end of the pandemic, the ebb and flow of travellers has returned to regular levels as we start our close at the light station.
A visitor from 2018, Tom Harries from Minnesota appeared at our docks prior to some nasty weather that was heading our way. It is through the eyes of the traveller that we can see more and experience other perspectives that Porphyry Island has to offer.
Harries took advantage of the Paterson Foundation’s sauna to break the cycle of cool inclement Superior weather.
Located many kilometres east of Thunder Bay on Lake Superior, Harries was invited to dinner of bannock bread and a sweet potato beef stew. With steamed up windows from the bubbling medley and howling winds outside, dinner was served. The meal was completed by a sweet oatmeal apple crisp, which was enjoyed by all.
When the weather comes, and the wave action builds, the island becomes a fortress of sorts. Nobody arrives or leaves, all must wait for calmer waters and future connection with the mainlander.
This is the time when inside work that has been planned for is accomplished. As we prepare for the shutdown, windows are closed, screens are put away, laundry is done and the site is then prepared for the following season.
Two of our big tents used to house the Builders on Superior Shores summer program for young women, were taken down. It’s with thanks to Parks Canada, National Marine Conservation Area who is helping the Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior meet visitor expectations and service that helped us purchase the tents.
Several years ago I was invited to visit another National Marine Conservation Area, Fathom Five on Lake Huron. This is where I was able to see several yurts and visitor experience amenities to help welcome visitors to the national park. So it’s now with some satisfaction that visitors have similar amenities here to enjoy.
Slowly the work is being completed and our second to last work party arrived for some Sunday afternoon hauling and moving of docks and such.
It was interesting as we had three Pauls and two Andrews working in the crew. It left for some interesting interactions but was quickly remedied by, for example, Andrew One and Andrew Two.
Had we all worked longer together I am sure we would have come up with some interesting nicknames.
This time of year on the island is magic, as you get to experience lots of unexpected pleasures. Squirrels stopping to visit inside of the boathouse, an ear-full of cedar waxwings flying over head, a party of blue jays making noise and a raft of loons floating past, all keeping us entertained in the fading days of summer.
And in these days and as we have completed our last tour of the season, I am often reminded of how this island plays an important role outside of that of history and lighthouses.
It is also a place of respite from the day-to-day and an opportunity to reconnect and rejuvenate.
In my former days as a local filmmaker I had the opportunity to work closely with the NorWest Health Communities Centres in regional health projects. It was a privilege to be able to give a tour a group of seven health workers who I am sure gave much of their time to keeping us all safe.
Thank you for visiting and to the other 900, we are hoping to see you all again next year. One more week to go until it will be my time to return to the mainland.
Paul Morralee is the managing director of the Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior. He’ll be sharing stories from Point Porphyry Island Light Station throughout the summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.