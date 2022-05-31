As the Sleeping Giant grew closer, a light green glow could be seen on the treetops. Spring is starting to take root surrounded by these cool waters of Superior.
Cruising in my classic 32-foot wooden vessel, I’m taking in the sights and feeling a burden lift from my shoulders. Now I am back in the elements of my summer experience.
Getting back to the lighthouse station on Porphyry Island, located some 43 kilometres east of the City of Thunder Bay, the waters are calm and fairly flat.
As we make around the feet of the giant, Silver Islet is our first port of call, as the Viking Cruise Ship Octantis will be stopping in on her maiden voyage to our lake.
Tourism to these isolated areas helps to build infrastructure and services for visitors and guests to enjoy. In the past it had been forestry, fishing and minerals that provided this area with commerce. Now tourism takes the stage.
The Sleeping Giant General Store is ready to serve along with the members of the non-profit Silver Islet Harbour Association. I’d recommend a cinnamon bun with tea for now; hold the ice cream for your next visit.
Canadian Lighthouse of Lake Superior representatives were onboard to meet Viking visitors and officials to continue to drum up excitement about all things nautical, with lighthouses included.
The mood of the international visitors streaming off the motor launch was electric as you could well understand as the area has lots for them to see and do.
My next goal was to continue on my journey another 15 kilometres east to set things up for the following day’s visit of over 35 volunteers to Porphyry Island.
The annual spring cleanup sets us up for the coming season, with lots of helping hands; the site is massaged into shape.
We all need some respite from the recent past and getting your hands dirty is a good recipe to feeling good and connecting back to Mother Earth.
New prospector-sized tents are erected, latrine pits dug, houses spring cleaned, trails and yards raked, and docks assembled in the harbour.
Our volunteers have come to respect the value that they bring to the activity. They understand that their efforts help the on-site programs, boating community, and kayakers, and charter visitors enjoy the landscape and attractions.
Each step made by our hard working volunteers is a step towards providing a safe enjoyable visit while elevating the history of the area.
The island is still waking up from a cold and long winter. Some ice and snow are still on the islands with the water temperature around 6C.
The island is a little grey at the moment with buds pushing through, and the grass starting to turn green. The rabbits are hopping about and the population has rebounded after last year’s wolves had their way.
Some species of bird life can be seen migrating through. Most birds I believe think they have reached the North Pole — it’s bone-chillingly cold.
Our summer programs are coming along with good response in the Host Keeping and Artist in Residence programs for July and August. Our newest program, Builders on Superior Shores, a program for young women between the ages of 14-18, continues to attract participants for the four-day session at Porphyry Island. The BOSS program provides some hands-on carpentry and lighthouse work during their stay.
If you are interested in seeing how the site has transformed over the years, you will be interested to see a slide show by former resident to Porphyry, Bill McKay.
He will be sharing his pictures on June 15 at 7 p.m. at the Delta Hotel, Falls Room for Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior’s annual general meeting.
Summer charter tours are going to start June 19, every Thursday and Sunday from Silver Islet, leaving at 9 and 11 a.m.
The kettle is whistling to me again so it’s time to take a break and figure next steps to getting the lighthouse ready for visitors.
Paul Morralee is the managing director of the Canadian Lighthouses of Lake Superior. He’ll be sharing stories from Point Porphyry Island Light Station throughout the summer.
