The City of Thunder Bay has received $1.5 million in federal funding for its isolation shelter.
Health minister, Patty Hajdu, made the announcement on Monday. The money will be used to expand a safe, voluntary isolation site for residents of Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.
The isolation centre is run by St. Joseph’s Care Group. The care group’s president and CEO, Tracy Buckler, said they have been able to consolidate all the isolation shelter spaces to one site, which makes it easier to staff and organize.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.