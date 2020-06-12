Walking into Salem Lutheran Church felt like a warm embrace.
“Whenever you walked in the church, it was that quaint, country feel,” said Debby Jensen, publisher of the Salem Herald, the church newsletter.
The 90-year-old Pass Lake church burned to the ground early Tuesday morning.
Jensen said she and her husband received a call at 4:32 a.m. informing them of the blaze that would end up levelling the building.
