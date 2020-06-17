High school principals and staff have some homework to do — paying home visits to graduating high school students this week.
With all traditional graduation ceremonies cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school staff and administration are working to ensure graduates are recognized.
“When I found out this was happening I was completely shocked,” said Kiana Naser, Hammarskjold High School graduating student.
“I never thought that something this special would happen.”
