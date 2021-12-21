(This article contains graphic details some readers may find
disturbing.)
The Chronicle-Journal
A 23-year-old will spend six more months in jail after pleading
guilty to accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the death
of 14-year-old Kayliegh Ivall.
Ivall had last been seen on April 26, 2020 near Claude E. Garton
Public School.
Her body was discovered the next day by a passerby in the area of
Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard.
A then 14-year-old female and Jarett Sainnawap, now 23, were both
arrested and charged with first-degree murder for their alleged roles
in Kayliegh’s death.
On Monday, Sainnawap pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to
murder and he also pleaded guilty to a separate count of aggravated
assault.
The murder charge against him was withdrawn.
He was sentenced to three years in custody for both offences but
given credit on an enhanced basis for the 20 months he served in pre-
sentence custody. With 30 months credit, he has six months left to
serve.
Through the agreed statement of facts, the court heard on Monday that
the youth suspect, referred to as the young person during the court
proceedings, met up with Sainnawap on April 26, 2020 and then the two
met Kayliegh, who had waited in the area of Claude E. Garton school,
before all three walked to the Current River baseball fields.
The three of them then walked into the bush area to look at a dead deer.
Once in the bush, Ivall was struck in the head with an empty liquor
bottle and then stabbed several times. Her cause of death was
determined to be multiple stab wounds.
“Knowing Ms. Ivall was dead at this point, Mr. Sainnawap broke off
part of a tree to cover the body of Kayliegh Ivall,” the agreed
statement of facts read.
Sainnawap and the young person then left the area, taking Ivall’s
backpack and scooter with them. They walked to Sainnawap’s house and
on the way, Sainnawap threw the scooter into Boulevard Lake.
Once they arrived at Sainnawap’s, they cleaned up and put items into
a garbage bag.
Through the agreed statement of facts, Crown lawyer Trevor Jukes said
Sainnawap helped conceal the body, tossed the scooter, and cleaned up
at his residence, particularly the knife used to kill Ivall.
The court also heard a victim impact statement from Ivall’s mother,
Keri Girardin, who said her daughter would be 16 years old now.
“What happened to our daughter was a brutal, senseless act of
betrayal,” she said to the court. “She trusted the wrong people. Her
innocence and tendency to see the best in others was taken advantage
of.”
Girardin said the family is haunted by thoughts of Ivall’s final
moments.
“This was completely preventable,” she said. “There was one person
who could have stopped this. You, (Sainnawap), could have stopped
this but you let it happen and now we have to live without her.”
“There is no fixing this,” she said.
Defence lawyer Gil Labine filed a psychiatric assessment with the
court as well as a Gladue report, stating his client is a third-
generation residential school survivor and also operates cognitively
as a 13-year-old.
Jukes also said Sainnawap’s mental health and intellectual deficits
can lead to impulsive behaviour and leave him open to manipulation
from others.
“The fact that an individual watches a crime occur in front of their
face is not a criminal act,” said Jukes. “It may be a question of
morality.”
Addressing Ivall’s parents, Labine said Sainnawap had the body of a
21-year-old at the time of the offence, but the mind of a 13-year-old
and he felt powerless.
“He has expressed remorse ever since in respect to his involvement,”
said Labine.
Sainnawap addressed the court and said he was sorry for what happened
and that he couldn’t stop someone from hurting someone else.
“I’m going to have to live with that guilt for the rest of my life,”
he said. “I wanted to say sorry.”
The aggravated assault charge Sainnawap pleaded guilty to is in
connection to an incident that took place on April 22, 2020, where an
18-year-old male had been stabbed while walking the trails around
Boulevard Lake. The same young person charged in Ivall’s death is
also facing an aggravated assault charge in relation to the incident.
The young person, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth
Criminal Justice Act, will return to court on the charge of first-
degree murder on April 1, 2022.
None of the charges against the accused youth have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.