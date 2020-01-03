Photograph of Natacha

From left, Canadian Cancer Society fundraising intern Amanda Campigotto looks at a photograph of the late Natacha Martinie Ruberto with Jan-U-Hairy committee members Nicole Shaw and Ruberto’s mother, Joanne Ruberto during the start of the seventh annual Jan-U-Hairy event on Thursday.

 Sandi Krasowski

Ladies, it’s that time of year where you can ditch the razors and grow your leg hair while raising funds for brain cancer research in the seventh annual Jan-U-Hairy event in support of the Natacha Ruberto memorial Fund.

The month-long initiative encourages ladies to go the whole month of January without shaving their legs while collecting pledges for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The event was modelled after the popular men’s fundraiser, Movember, and since its inception, has raised over $40,000.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

