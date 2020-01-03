Ladies, it’s that time of year where you can ditch the razors and grow your leg hair while raising funds for brain cancer research in the seventh annual Jan-U-Hairy event in support of the Natacha Ruberto memorial Fund.
The month-long initiative encourages ladies to go the whole month of January without shaving their legs while collecting pledges for the Canadian Cancer Society.
The event was modelled after the popular men’s fundraiser, Movember, and since its inception, has raised over $40,000.
